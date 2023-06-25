Jujutsu Kaisen Star Is Down For a Toji Spin Off

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for a new season, and that means all eyes are on Gojo's gang. Since the anime began, Gojo has led his students with serious swagger, and it isn't unwarranted. Gojo is incredibly powerful, but when Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 begins, the world will watch the hero struggle against Toji. The hype for the newcomer is already high, and it seems some fans are already asking after a spin-off manga.

And who are they asking? Well, it isn't the series creator Gege Akutami. The fandom has been asking Takehito Koyasu as the actor is voicing Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen. It seems the voice actor is game for a spin-off, but he is not sure Toji will ever get that kind of spotlight.

"As an actor, I tend to focus on the character I've been given, so I want to delve deeper into it. But this arc is about Gojo and Geto, not Fushiguro Toji. There is no need to flesh out the character to the fullest extent,' Koyasu shared.

As you can imagine, there are few people who advocate for Toji more than Koyasu. The actor has not shown fans his take on the sorcerer yet, but Koyasu has only spoken about Toji generously. Given the character's popularity in the manga, you can see why Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has a lot to prove with Toji. It has no room to mess up the character, but Koyasu seems eager to tackle the challenge.

If you are not familiar with Toji, well – you can always learn about him from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

