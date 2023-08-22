Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Unveils Uniqlo Collaboration

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is easily one of the biggest arrivals as part of the anime summer season in 2023, starting with a flashback that documented the relationship between Gojo and Geto. The Hidden Inventory Arc has come to an end as the anime adaptation is preparing to introduce viewers to the Shibuya Incident Arc. With the television series aiming to return later this month, a new fashion line celebrates the flashback arc that explained how one of the biggest rivalries of the supernatural shonen series came to be.

Unfortunately for the mortal world, Suguru Geto was always on a path of villainy, as Jujutsu Tech placed missions in his path that turned him from a hero to a villain over the years. Coming to the twisted realization that curses would no longer exist if humans without mastery of cursed energy would die, Geto would do everything in his power to eradicate a large swath of humanity. Obviously, Gojo wasn't too thrilled to hear that his former best friend was planning a genocide, and the stage was set for a conflict that has permeated most of Jujutsu Kaisen. When the second season returns on August 31st, expect some of the most mind-shattering moments of the series so far with the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen x UNIQLO

The upcoming UNIQLO collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen will arrive on August 25th this week. The T-shirts won't just feature the younger iterations of Gojo and Geto, but Shoko and Toji as well. While the Hidden Inventory Arc showed fans the brighter days of Gojo and Geto's friendship, it also had some dark moments that proved how brutal the world of Jujutsu Tech could be when it wanted to.

While the anime has only recently returned for its second season, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has continued to release new chapters in the meantime. The story by creator Gege Akutami is quite far ahead of the Shibuya Incident Arc, which is good news for anime fans as there remain quite a few big moments in the anime's future. While the supernatural anime adaptation has yet to confirm a third season, it's a surefire bet that season 2 will not be the end of MAPPA's television series.

