Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya Arc Trailer Release Date Announced

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been on break for the last couple of weeks as the anime gears up to premiere the next major arc of the anime, and now a release date has been announced that will give fans the first trailer for the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 announced ahead of its debut that would be tackling three major arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. These were the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs see in the first few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen's run this Summer, and now the rest of the season will take on the Shibuya Incident.

Teased during the first season as the starting point for Suguru Geto's mysterious major plan, the Shibuya Incident Arc will be kicking off with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 airing on August 31st overseas. With the next week being another break for the anime's broadcast, it's been announced instead that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be debuting the first trailer and key visual for the Shibuya Arc on August 24th (which will likely debut around when the next recap episode airs in Japan). You can check out the announcement below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "It's Like That," and will be premiering in Japan on Thursday, August 31st. This episode will seemingly adapt the material from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 64 (that shares the same name) that actually took place before the events of the flashback arc in the manga and leads into the fights of the Shibuya Arc soon after. This means that the rest of the season will be devoted to this massive arc from the manga that features some of the most intense fights that have been seen in the manga to date.

If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen before the Shibuya Arc kicks off, now is the perfect time to check it all out. You can find both the first season of the TV anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll along with all of the episodes from Season 2 thus far. They will be streaming Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc alongside its debut later this Summer as well, and it's likely that the anime will continue with its second cour through the Fall 2023 anime schedule.

