Jujutsu Kaisen Gets Emotional With Gojo x Geto Music Video: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen just wrapped up one of the most emotional arcs in the series yet with the first few episodes of the anime's second season, and a new music video for Jujutsu Kaisen is getting fans teary eyed all over again by highlighting everything that went down between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto! The first few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 brought fans back to Gojo and Geto's days at Jujutsu Tech with its adaptations of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Which means fans saw how their friendship first fell apart.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 broke fans' hearts with the way things ended between Gojo and Geto leading into the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and first season of the TV anime, and now they're going to break all over again with a new music video highlighting the manga's take on these arcs. Using Co Shu Nie's "give it back" single used in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's second ending theme seen in the first season, you can check out Shueisha's special new Gojo and Geto music video below:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

If you wanted to check out the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's take on the Gojo's Past arc before new episodes kick in later this month, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

