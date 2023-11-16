Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Sukuna's Season 2 Comeback in New Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has seen the supernatural shonen universe go from bad to worse as more threats to the world have been unleashed with each passing episode. While the heroes of Jujutsu Tech have been aiming to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, set on a crash course to confront Geto and Mahito, Sukuna the King of Curses has been freed from Yuji Itadori's subconscious. Now, to promote Sukuna's comeback, a new promo has been released to focus on one of the most powerful villains in Jujutsu Kaisen history.

Sukuna was able to re-emerge thanks to the recent battle between Yuji Itadori and Choso, where the blood-manipulating villain was able to claim victory against the star of the series. The king of curses was brought forth thanks to two followers of Geto aiming to have Sukuna take down the being who is now piloting Suguru's corpse. Unfortunately for the sisters that summoned Sukuna, they got more than they bargained for as they were both killed in the presence of the all-powerful antagonist. While Jogo might not be a hero, the cursed being was also murdered by Sukuna, as the king of curses was able to burn him away with minimal effort, proving just how powerful the king of curses is.

Sukuna Reigns Supreme

Jujutsu Kaisen released a new look at Sukuna's anime fit, celebrating the villain's return in the Shibuya Incident Arc. In the anime adaptation, we've only had the opportunity to see the king of curses when he is either piloting Yuji's body or hanging around in the young hero's subconscious. In the manga, however, recent chapters have given readers a look into what Sukuna looks like when he shows off his true form.

【Character Visual】

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

"Shibuya Incident Arc"



King of Curse, Ryoumen Sukuna! GET READY for the new episode today!



While some major events have transpired in the Shibuya Incident Arc, there are plenty more to come if the anime adaptation continues to follow the beats of its source material. Now that Sukuna is loose in Shibuya, neither hero nor villain is safe and the king of curses attempts to fight against stronger opponents for fun. However the current arc ends, it is sure to end with a bang.

What are your predictions for Sukuna in the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.