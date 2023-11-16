Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Was Finished in Just 4 Months, Says MAPPA Animator

These days, Jujutsu Kaisen is overtaking headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. Back in July, the show made its return with season two, and MAPPA Studios promised big things for the comeback. The company's word has rung true so far, but in recent weeks, Jujutsu Kaisen has been looked at more closely than ever. This is because a number of staffers on the anime are speaking out against MAPPA Studios' horrific work conditions, and now one worker is peeling back a shocking fact about Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

And what is it? Well, it turns out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was done in just about four months. This wild confession comes from Jujutsu Kaisen animator Honehone, and it has been since by millions at this point.

According to the anime staffer, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was somehow finished in just four months. Taking to X (Twitter), Honehone posted a message the other day critiquing MAPPA for its impossible standards, and that is where the reveal came from. "The worst thing is that all the staff works hard to complete a schedule that would be impossible to meet in time normally, and the higher-ups look at the results... and fail to make any improvements. I guess the behavior began when we completed a movie in four months...'

As you can imagine, the animator's comment about Jujutsu Kaisen caught a lot of attention, and their note about its movie has many in sheer disbelief. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was hailed as a hit with fans and critics alike when it debuted. The feature film featured a tight story and truly epic animation, so what wasn't there to love? Up until now, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen assumed its team began working on this movie well into production on Jujutsu Kaisen season one. But as it turns out, the 105-minute movie was put together in less than a year.

For those involved in anime, well – you can see why this revelation is wild. For most year-round anime series, they are given perhaps a 4-5 week lead on episodes, and that is often considered a tight turnaround. For annual productions, episodes can be allotted 7 weeks depending on staffing and its overall quality. These episodes are all under 30 minutes for the most part, and they can take a month at minimum to get done. When you do the math, it is hard to believe a movie with such high quality like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 could be done in just four months. And thanks to this latest note by Honehone, the animator seems surprised by the feat as well.

As animators on Jujutsu Kaisen continue to come out against MAPPA Studios for its conditions, the fate of Jujutsu Kaisen is in flux. The show is one of the biggest in anime these days, and that is something MAPPA Studios knows well. Only time will tell if the anime company can turn its reputation around behind the scenes, but for now, its ambitions have put a dark cloud over its projects.

