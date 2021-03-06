Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the True Goal Behind Hanami's Attack

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the true goal behind Hanami's attack on the students with the newest episode of the series! Episode 20 of the series officially brought the Kyoto Goodwill Arc to an end with Gojo dealing a powerful final strike against the monstrous cursed spirit Hanami, and the newest episode of the series deals with the immediate fallout of this massive clash. With Hanami working together with human curse users, the mysteries began to pile up over why Hanami attacked the two groups of students in the first place. As it turns out, it was part of a grander scheme.

Hanami's attack on the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools was merely a part of a grander scheme to not only test the strength of the curtain they locked the students within, but which had the main purpose of serving as a distraction while Mahito went after their true objective, the Sukuna fingers in Jujutsu Tech's possession.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 21 of the series first opens up by revisiting Hanami following the fight. We didn't see what happened to Hanami after it was hit by Gojo's Hollow Purple in the previous episode, but it's quickly revealed here that Hanami took some major damage even though it managed to slink away to safety. As part of the breakdown to Hanami and the human curse user, Mahito reveals that they have successfully retrieved the six Sukuna fingers in Jujutsu Tech's possession.

Together with these fingers, Mahito also grabbed three other special grade cursed objects known as the Cursed Wombs: Death Paintings one to three. These actually play a key role in the next and final arc of the season before the inaugural anime debut for the franchise comes to an end, the Death Painting arc.

So while the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc served to expand the group of Jujutsu Sorcerers with a brand new team, it was also in service of bringing about the next key piece of the next arc and a mysterious plan that Geto is cooking up for October 31st in Shibuya. For fans who have read the manga, this is a pretty big deal that we'll likely see come into play in the second season.

