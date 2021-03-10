Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings the Hammer Down with Nobara

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is really bringing the hammer down with Nobara Kugisaki! Gege Akutami's original manga series has exploded in popularity over the last few months due to the successful debut of its official anime adaptation. With the first season of the series soon reaching its end, fans have found a ton of characters that they have loved over the course of the season. This is especially true for the main trio of Jujutsu Tech students we follow from the beginning, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki. Each of them have had some big moments all of their own thus far.

Nobara Kugisaki has quickly become one of the major standouts of the series overall thanks to many of her fierce fights thus far. This has been especially true for her run in the anime series, and it's because of her unique cursed technique utilizing hammers and nails to defeat the threats around her. Now artist @tendo_rei has gone viral with fans on Instagram for tapping into Nobara's unique and fierce energy! Check it out:

Nobara remains one of the standouts of Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole, and she remains one of the most compelling characters to keep an eye on. Not only are her motivations unique when it comes to her work as a Jujutsu Sorcerer, but her interactions with Megumi and Yuji belie a certain energy that really only comes out slightly through her big moments in the series. There's still so much we need to learn about her as a character (this is especially true for the anime series), and that's what makes her so compelling to fans.

She's not exactly the most popular character with fans according to series creator Gege Akutami, surprisingly, but that could very well change with a second season of the series. One has yet to be officially confirmed as of this writing, but with the first season now reaching its final arc (and dropping some major hints about where Season 2 of the series could go), it's highly likely that we'll see another season of episodes before too long.

But what do you think? Where does Nobara Kugisaki rank among your favorite characters in the series so far? What are your favorite Nobara moments in Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!