Jujutsu Kaisen Releases First Stills from Season 1 Finale

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is pushing ahead with its first season, and the anime's debut has been met with nothing but excitement from fans. Of course, all good things must come to an end, and that is true for this series too. After all, the show's first season is coming to an end this week, and Jujutsu Kaisen has just given fans a taste of what's to come.

The teaser came in the form of several stills taken from the season finale. Jujutsu Kaisen released four images from episode 24 earlier today, and you can find them below. So if you are eager to see what this finale will entail, well - be our guest!

Preview images for the Season finale of Jujutsu Kaisen, episode 24 coming this Friday (Mar 26) pic.twitter.com/q8Eyfjrdr1 — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) March 24, 2021

As you can see, the four stills each highlight a different Jujutsu Kaisen character with Yuji cocking back a fist to land a blow. The second picture gives fans a look at Nobara, and the heroine looks downright dangerous thanks to a new technique. The other characters are newcomers to the Death Painting arc, and they promise to give our heroes a run for their money.

After all, Eso and Kechizu aren't the kind of baddies you confront willy nilly. These two brothers are special-grade Cursed Wombs, so they are loaded with power. However, Yuji and Nobara aren't to be underestimated. The two heroes have been tested successfully so far, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eager to see what they can do against these villains in the finale of season one.

What do you think of these new stills? How have you enjoyed season one of Jujutsu Kaisen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.