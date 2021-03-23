Jujutsu Kaisen May Be Planning a Movie According to New Report

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen just might be planning a movie according to a new report. Jujutsu Kaisen's inaugural anime run will be officially coming to an end with its next airing, so fans have been wondering what the next step for the franchise could be. With so many teases for the future of the story in these final string of episodes, fans have been wondering if a second season would be on the way. With the finale so near, it seems like something else might be in the works before a potential second season of the anime.

According to new reports, a domain has been registered for potential Jujutsu Kaisen movie. As with the nature of such a registration, it's currently unclear as to whether or not this is official nor are there any concrete details so it's important to gauge this report with as much side eye as possible. But with the first season coming to an end later this week, and Anime Japan 2021 happening not long after, the stars could align:

A domain for a Jujutsu Kaisen Movie has recently beeen registered. There’s no confirmation as to whether or not the domain is real nor is there any details about what will be in said movie. We will keep everyone updated. Link: https://t.co/4sqSjgEcDJ pic.twitter.com/ab16yq214h — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) March 23, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has been so successful that sales of Gege Akutami's original manga series have multiplied tenfold, so the idea of another big anime adaptation is not the wildest idea for the franchise. But rather than announce a second season, a movie would definitely be a curve ball depending on what it decides to adapt. It could have an original story and slot itself right in between the events of the first and second season, or there's a completely different route that it could explore.

Jujutsu Kaisen has an official prequel series that was confirmed to be canon during the events of the Shibuya Incident arc, which will likely be popping up in the second full season of the series regardless of whether or not this potential movie picks up more of the manga's material. It'd be a smart idea to adapt this story into the anime before it becomes super important, and a movie would be the perfect way to do so. But this would also mean a lack of the main trio fans love.

But what do you think? Would you want to see a Jujutsu Kaisen movie before an official second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!