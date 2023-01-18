Jujutsu Kaisen Star Faces Lawsuit Following Cheating Exposé

Jujutsu Kaisen is on its way with season two, but right now, it looks like fans are more interested in the drama involving the anime's cast. After all, reports surfaced last year regarding Takahiro Sakurai, the voice actor behind Suguru Goto. Sources confirmed the popular star was embroiled in a messy cheating scandal, and it seems the situation has now prompted a legal case against Sakurai.

The information comes from INTENTION, the talent agency that heads up Sakurai. The company has confirmed the woman involved in Sakurai's affair is now demanding reparations from the actor. The suit demands Sakurai pay 10 million yen, or roughly $80 thousand USD, as some sort of compensation. At this time, INTENTION says Sakurai is contesting the case and its excessive cost. The agency went on to say in its new statement that it has a legal team reviewing Sakurai's case, so fans can expect updates as new information becomes available.

Of course, this lawsuit is just the latest reveal to come from the Sakurai cheating scandal following its break in October 2022. For those who have not kept up to date on the situation, Shukan Bunshun revealed Sakurai's 10-year affair to the world as it learned the actor had been seeing a writer on his radio show, P.S. Genki Desu: Takahiro. According to reports, Sakurai kept his married status private from everyone at work, so his affair partner was unaware of his wife. In fact, the writer was led to believe they would marry Sakurai, but the truth came to light in Fall 2022.

Since then, Sakurai's radio show has gone off the air, and the program's production company has apologized to listeners. Backlash was swift amongst fans, and now, the future of Sakurai's top roles is in the balance. After all, the actor has overseen a ton of roles in his life including Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen. Sakurai is also known for his work on Code Glass and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. So for now, fans will have to wait and see if the actor's personal drama will impact his professional prospects.

