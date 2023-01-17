Jujutsu Kaisen Star Welcomes First Child Ahead of Season 2

It looks like congrats are in order for one of the stars of Jujutsu Kaisen. After all, Mikako Komatsu just welcomed a new member to their family. The voice actor for Maki Zenin gave birth to her first child just recently, and they commemorated the milestone with a special video online.

As you can see below, a short clip was posted to social media by Komatsu of her newborn child. At this time, the actress has not shared any further details about the birth, but it seems mom and baby are doing alright. This birth marks the first for Komatsu and her husband Tomoaki Maeno following their marriage in May 2020.

Maki Zenin's Voice Actor MIKAKO KOMATSU San welcomes her first child❤️ pic.twitter.com/gEdcuaBPTM — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) January 15, 2023

Of course, fans are sending Komatsu their best wishes as she undergoes postpartum life. For now, there is no word on how motherhood may impact the actress' career, but fans do know the star is keeping busy. After all, the actress worked while expecting on titles like Romantic Killer, Prima Doll, Uncle From Another World, and more. In 2023, Komatsu is expected to appear in shows like Tokyo Revengers, and fans hope to see her return as Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen season two.

After all, the show is slated to return this summer, and all eyes are on Gojo's crew ahead of its release. Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest anime series on the air, and its sales in Japan continue to rise. Following the debut of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, characters like Maki have become stars, and the manga has only added to their fame in the last year. So when Komatsu gets the chance to voice Maki once more, fans will be ecstatic to hear her performance!

We send our congrats to Komatsu and their growing family!