Jujutsu Kaisen Meets Studio Ghibli in This Gorgeous Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen is living its best life these days, and it is all thanks to its recent anime adaptation. Gege Akutami's hit series has experienced a wave of sales in light of season one's debut. Of course, this means fans have given Jujutsu Kaisen dozens of anime makeovers to suit their taste, and one artist is going viral for their take on our favorite sorcerers.

The piece came straight from Twitter user gyunyulaine not that long ago. It was there the fan artist gave a new take on Jujutsu Kaisen that sent the fandom spiraling. After all, they reimagined the anime in the style of Studio Ghibli, and Hayao Miyazaki would even be impressed by this dupe.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Studio Ghibli pic.twitter.com/MwSEFSIPLX — Anime Tweets (@ZoldyckSzn) June 17, 2021

As you can see above, the collection mirrors several movies like Grave of the Fireflies, Howl's Moving Castle, and Spirited Away. Characters like Yuji, Megumi, Gojo, Yuta, and others can be found in these reimagined pieces. So if you ever wanted a softer take on Jujutsu Kaisen, this will do the trick!

Of course, the supernatural series looks plenty gorgeous as is. Studio MAPPA is overseeing Jujutsu Kaisen closely, and its animation was praised throughout season one. Fans expect this quality to continue with Jujutsu Kaisen's upcoming film and inevitable second season. So if you need to get caught up on the series, you can find the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

