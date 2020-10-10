Watch: Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts Groovy Ending Theme

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has made its debut as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, and the second episode of the anime debuted the groovy ending theme for the series. With the first episode of the series making a huge impact with fans upon its debut, there were a ton of eyes on the follow up episode to see how the anime would take Yuji Itadori curse possession to the next step. While the second episode was certainly as much of a hit as the premiere, one of the standout elements of it was the new ending theme.

The ending theme for the series is titled "Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO" and is performed by ALI. You can check it out in the video above with a creditless version shared by TOHO Animation's official YouTube account. The creditless version of the ending theme sequence, much like the opening, is full of fun smaller details you might not have noticed during the episode! Check it out in the video above.

If you wanted to check out Jujutsu Kaisen for yourself, you can find it exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. The series has been announced to run for 24 episodes for this inaugural season, so this means we will be seeing a new opening and ending theme when the series hits its second cour next year. It's best to enjoy these two themes while they last!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen is officially described as such, "'A boy fights... for 'the right death.' Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul.

From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's opening and ending themes? How are you liking the anime so far? What are you hoping to see before the season comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!