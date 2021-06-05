Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Horrifically Fuses With Junji Ito's Tomie

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen definitely has its fair share of scary moments but said story beats pale in comparison to the work of horror mangaka Junji Ito, with one fan deciding to fuse the characters of Sukuna and Tomie together in an unsettling and beautiful Cosplay. Sukuna himself is often referred to as the "king of the curses" in the story of Yuji Itadori, and definitely might be mistaken for a character of Junji Ito's with the supernatural being often manifesting himself in Yuji's body by springing forth eyes and mouths from the Jujutsu Tech student's body.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen left the trio of Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara managing to acquire another finger of Sukuna's, with the protagonist gulping it down in order to both increase his strength while also keeping it from the nefarious forces that were seeking to do the same. With the Shonen series continuing to ascend in overall popularity, a second season has yet to be confirmed, but fans are already looking forward to the first feature-length film of the franchise that will act as a prequel to the adventures of Yuji Itadori. Tomie might not have a confirmed anime in her future, but the Junji Ito character received a number of live-action adaptations in Japan.

Instagram Cosplayer Bun Bun shared this insane fusion between two of the scariest figures in the world of anime, blending the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and Junji Ito in a terrifying display that would work well in either franchise and certainly deliver plenty of nightmares to fans:

Tomie was originally supposed to become a live-action television series in the West thanks to the streaming service known as Quibi, but when the platform shuddered its doors last year, the project was also put to bed. While there has been no news about a live-action or anime series being created which would follow the succubus, Junji Ito fans are looking forward to the upcoming Adult Swim adaptation of one of his best works in Uzumaki, which will partner Cartoon Network with Production IG to create one of the most faithful adaptations of Ito's work to date.

