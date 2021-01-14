Did You Catch Jujutsu Kaisen's Junji Ito Easter Egg?

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been no stranger at throwing in a number of easter eggs when it comes to the world of film, with Yuji Itadori watching a number of movies including Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, and recently, the manga has paid homage to the horror mangaka, Junji Ito, and his creepy story of Uzumaki. Jujutsu Kaisen is still telling the first episodes of its anime, created by the animation house of Studio MAPPA, but it will be joined by the likes of Uzumaki's anime adaptation this year, which will be arriving on Adult Swim!

Jujutsu Kaisen has been known not only for introducing some seriously creepy "curses" that plague the world of man but also has some hilarious moments in the series. With Yuji Itadori's training requiring him to watch scores of Hollywood blockbusters in order to control the cursed energy that is running through his veins, the anime series has been given the opportunity to throw in a number of gut-busting pop culture references that continue to this day. Though Junji Ito's work is referenced here, there certainly isn't anything funny about it as Jujutsu Kaisen utilizes one of its most terrifying villains to bring to life this easter egg!

Twitter User Otaku Calendar JP shared this impressive Easter Egg that has the villain from Jujutsu Kaisen, Suguru Geto, invoking a creature that looks insanely like the character in Junji Ito's Uzumaki who was twisted by his obsession with spirals into a form that doesn't look human:

Jujutsu Kaisen paid homage to Junji Ito's Uzumaki (うずまき).

The Jujutsu author loves Ito-sensei too much, but should arrange it a little.😅 pic.twitter.com/RVuF2uEvnZ — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) January 13, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen is amplifying its popularity since the anime landed in the fall season of last year, introducing a number of new fans to the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, with each having their own unique powers that help them in their battle against curses! While we don't think that we'll see Jujutsu Kaisen and Junji Ito's stories will ever have an official crossover, the Shonen series definitely has creatures that look like they were ripped from the world of horror!

What do you think of this creepy Easter Egg that unites the worlds of spooky anime?