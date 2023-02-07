Jujutsu Kaisen: What's Next for Sukuna and His New Possession?

Warning! Massive spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 212 to follow! Jujutsu Kaisen has shaken up the foundation of Gege Akutami's original manga series in a huge way with the newest chapter of the series, and now there are many questions lingering about what Sukuna now has planned for his newest possession. Sukuna has been planting seeds for a much bigger plan since he was first introduced to the series within Yuji Itadori's body, and with everything that has happened since, there has been a lengthy wait to see what the major villain had been really been trying to do.

This was until the newest chapter of the series that saw Sukuna fully making his move and activating the Binding Vow he had gotten Yuji to agree to towards the beginning of the series. It's revealed that he was waiting for just the right moment to take advantage of Megumi Fushiguro (who he had set his eyes on from the very beginning), and now he has taken full control of Megumi's body and is now letting loose with a whole new possession. But the main question remains, what could be coming next for Sukuna now?

Why Does Sukuna Possess Megumi?

Chapter 212 of Jujutsu Kaisen sees Sukuna take control of Yuji for a minute, and soon after rips off Yuji's finger and force feeds it to Megumi. It's a loophole of their Binding Vow as Yuji didn't specify that Sukuna couldn't harm Yuji's body, and soon after it's revealed that Megumi was fully possessed by Sukuna. Now it's raised a lot of questions immediately. Not only was it revealed that Sukuna's fingers weren't able to be absorbed by a great deal of people (as Yuji successfully eating and surviving was already a huge surprise), but it's also a question of whether or not this is permanent.

Sukuna has been keeping an eye on Megumi this entire time, and it's likely because Megumi was someone who could serve as a proper vessel to the Cursed Spirit. But now it's just a matter or whether or not this will be a long term thing. If Sukuna has taken control of Megumi, does that also mean he has control of Megumi's Cursed Technique as well? But the big question is what this means for the rest of the Culling Game.

