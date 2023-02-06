Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Sees Sukuna Activate Yuji's Binding Vow

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a major turning point in the Culling Game arc, and the newest chapter of the series has finally seen Sukuna activate his Binding Vow with Yuji Itadori at the worst possible time! Things were finally looking for Yuji and the others as not only did their team finally score enough points for Megumi's sister Tsumiki to free herself from the deadly tournament, and with Hana Kurusu's help they had a way to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. But things quickly went south as now it's clear that the Culling Game troubles are far from over.

The cliffhanger from the previous chapter really took Megumi by surprise as Tsumiki clearly wasn't the person he had expected her to be when she woke up from her coma, and things only got worse as through this chaos Sukuna decided to make his move as well. The Binding Vow that Yuji was forced to forget about took action, and Sukuna made some pretty big moves to kick the surprises in the Culling Game arc to a huge new level.

What Is Yuji and Sukuna's Binding Vow?

When Yuji and Sukuna decided to make their Binding Vow, Sukuna laid out the terms of their deal when he had defeated Yuji in a quick fit between the two of them. He would help Yuji survive his death, but only on the condition that he would be allowed to control Yuji's body for a minute with a special code word ("Enchain"). Yuji did agree to this because it meant Sukuna couldn't harm anyone when he took over, but was forced to forget about the vow completely when Sukuna beat him.

This comes to pass with Chapter 212 of the series as it becomes more clear than ever that Sukuna really had been wanting Megumi Fushiguro this entire time. After taking an interest in him during the beginning of the series, and making sure that no harm came to him during the events of the Shibuya Incident, Sukuna made his move on Megumi and used a loophole in their binding vow (that Yuji could in fact harm himself) and took possession of him completely.

