Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback

Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.

Without giving too much away for fans who aren't completely caught up, it's been quite a while since Nobara has been seen in the manga. The events of the Shibuya Incident have removed her from the equation, and fans have been waiting for a very long time for any kind of update on her status. Until that happens, at least Nobara has been going strong through cosplay from artists like theedezumaki on TikTok who has brought her to life perfectly! Check it out below:

How to Get Ready for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime will be returning with Season 2 later this July as part of the Summer 2023 schedule of new anime releases. Nobara will be in action with the new episodes, thankfully enough, as the season prepares to take on some of the biggest arcs from the manga yet. This also means it's the perfect time to catch up with the first season of the TV anime and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel film. You can now stream the both of them with Crunchyroll and see what all the fuss is about. They tease Jujutsu Kaisen as such:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see when Nobara makes her way back to Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!