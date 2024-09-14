Jujutsu Kaisen Theory Suggests Gojo's Revival Is Inevitable and Here's Why

Satoru Gojo has long been considered to be the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen, as anime fans have routinely voted that way in past popularity polls focusing on the supernatural shonen series. As manga readers have seen, despite his nigh-limitless power, Gojo could not defeat the king of curses, Sukuna. Dying during his previous battle, shonen fans have been wondering if Satoru has truly passed from this mortal coil or if a surprise resurrection might be waiting in the wings. According to one fan's in-depth theory, the resurrection of Satoru Gojo might happen before the manga draws Jujutsu Tech's story to a close.

Despite Gojo dying in his fight against Sukuna, the all-powerful teacher did make his way back to the battlefield, albeit in a way that many readers didn't see coming. Yuta Okkotsu, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, made the drastic decision to jump into his teacher's corpse, utilizing the power of Gojo in attempting to take down the cursed king. Unfortunately, Yuta was unsuccessful in using this tactic to destroy Sukuna but it did give Yuji Itadori the opportunity to both unleash his Domain Expansion and put the battle to bed. With scant few chapters left, one fan theory imagines that the manga might have a surprise resurrection on the way.

Breaking Down Gojo's Possible Return

In a new meaty Jujutsu Kaisen theory, an anime fans breaks down several different hints and teases that they believe will see the blindfolded hero making a comeback before the end. In Chapter 268, for example, the theorist notes that there was no acknowledgment of Gojo's death and that Nobara didn't express much emotion for the demise of her teacher as she had for her classmate Yuji. In recent chapters, creator Gege Akutami also confirmed that "curses can bring people back to life" in a similar fashion to jujutsu.

The theory then dives further into the idea that while Satoru Gojo might return, he will be different from how manga readers previously experienced him. With the six eyes now out of the picture thanks to the events of the final battle, the cycle of resurrection might end and a powerless Gojo might return to the land of the living. Since it was implied in the past that Gojo resents his strength, returning to the world as a regular person might be the happiest ending the teacher could receive.

gojo is coming back.



before the long awaited chapter 269, lets go over why the last ten chapters gave us even more evidence for gojo's return...which could be happening as soon as TONIGHT. #JJK269



we saw yuji discuss in 265 how he once supported the notion of each individual… pic.twitter.com/JNjcfQiagm — baeli 💫 (@BIGDADDYGOJO) September 11, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen's Future Explained

Now that the fight against Sukuna has ended, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga only has three chapters left in the tank before Yuji ITadori's story ends. With this many installments left, it has yet to be seen whether the final will arrive this month or next but the supernatural shonen series will end this fall regardless.

The end might be nigh for the manga but Jujutsu Kaisen's anime still has some big battles and events to adapt. Following the success of the television show's second season, Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works, adapting the storyline known as the "Culling Game". This particular arc is a direct result of Suguru Geto's machinations in the Shibuya Incident Arc, unleashing countless curses on the world and pitting cursed sorcerers against one another. While season three has yet to receive a release date, it's sure to make a major impression on the anime world once the Culling Game begins.

