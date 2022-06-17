Jujutsu Kaisen Coming To Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan has prided itself on incorporating some of the biggest anime franchises into its theme park, with the likes of Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter, One Piece, Sailor Moon, and Neon Genesis Evangelion being just a few of the series that have received attractions over the year. Now, it seems as though a certain supernatural school is set to be a part of the locale, with a collaboration between Jujutsu Kaisen and Universal Studios Japan set to arrive this fall, though what attraction will arise from this partnership has yet to be revealed.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been on a hot streak recently, with the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the theaters and presenting a brand new story featuring a different protagonist in the Shonen franchise in Yuta Okkotsu. With the second season set to arrive next year from Studio MAPPA which will see Yuji Itadori return to the driver's seat and adapt more stories from the Shonen manga. As the manga's story continues, Gege Akutami is putting the students of Jujutsu Tech through the wringer which is sure to translate well to both the small and big screens.

Twitter User IDuckyx shared this new promotional advertisement that hints at an attraction based on the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, with the Shonen series set to join some major heavy hitters in the world of anime that currently take residence within the theme park of Universal Studios Japan:

Jujutsu Kaisen X Universal Studios Japan collaboration announced!



The collaboration will be starting on September 16th for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/CyfM4FUs15 — Ducky (@IDuckyx) June 16, 2022

Unfortunately for fans in North America, Universal Studios hasn't made any hints that its Western parks, Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, will be receiving attractions based on the world of anime, though one big attraction is arriving from Japan to California in Super Nintendo World. Set to open in 2023, the attraction revolving around Mario and his fellow video game characters will be hitting North America, though anime fans are certainly crossing their fingers that some of the anime attractions will make the leap.

Would you be willing to make the trip to Universal Studios Japan for a Jujutsu Kaisen attraction? What other anime franchises should get the chance to receive theme park attractions of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.