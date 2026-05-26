Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils Exciting New Update For August Ahead of Season 4

Gege Akutami’s beloved Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in 2024, but its popularity only keeps increasing even now. The anime is expected to wrap up the Culling Game in Season 4 before moving on to the final arc of the story. Meanwhile, the final volume of the manga also included a four-part epilogue that might be featured in the anime since it’s part of the main story. Following the divisive manga finale, Akutami returned a year later with a sequel story, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Akutami served as the writer of the series while Yuji Iwasaki was responsible for the illustrations. The manga was released as a short sequel story and was serialized for six months before compiling all chapters in three volumes. Modulo also reached its conclusion in March this year, but this isn’t the end of the franchise yet.

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2026 is a crucial year for the series since the anime commemorating its 5th anniversary and has several exciting events and projects lined up for fans. While fans await the anime’s return, the official X handle confirms an experiential event in Japan. The event, Jujutsu Kaisen World, will start from August 7th, 2026, in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro before eventually moving on to Osaka, Hakata, and Yokohama. The event aims to feature merchandise sales, a new range of attractions, mini-games, and more. The entry is free, and more details will be shared on the official website of the event.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Have Several Exciting Projects to Look Forward to

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Event after almost two years after the main story’s ending, the franchise is set to keep surprising fans with new projects. The upcoming Season 4 of the anime continues the deathly battle royale, where Gojo’s students face off against some of the most powerful opponents. While the third season has already revealed how to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, it won’t be easy considering all the obstacles in front of the young sorcerers.

After concluding the main story, the anime might also adapt the sequel manga. The short manga became a massive hit right after its debut and has already released all the volumes in Japan. The manga is still awaiting an international release, and we might get an update this year, since it always takes a few months for any Shonen Jump volume to be licensed and translated. MAPPA also released a special promotional video to commemorate the final volume’s release this month, which hyped fans for an anime adaptation.

The story is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. Details about the upcoming novel remain under wraps even now, but it will be supervised by the original creator. Unfortunately, after Modulo’s finale, there’s no guarantee that Akutami will return with another sequel or a spin-off. Despite that, Jujutsu Kaisen will stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested.

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