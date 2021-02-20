✖

Jujutsu Kaisen shows off Yuji and Todo's impressive tag team with the newest episode of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climactic fight of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, and this means that now the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools have found themselves facing off a monstrous new opponent. Rather than fighting one another as they had been prior, both teams now have to unite with one another in order to face off against the powerful cursed spirit, Hanami. While Episode 19 does start off on a rough foot for the Jujutsu students, eventually Yuji and Todo enter the scene.

Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo's first meeting was one moment fans had been wanting to see in the anime, and it delivered when their first introduction to one another came with the strange result of Todo declaring that he and Yuji are best friends. With Yuji then quickly trusting Todo, Episode 19 shows the two of them are now working together in an impressive sync. It's like they were definitely meant to be best friends this entire time.

The king of choreography, KEIICHIRO WATANABE!! Such chaotic intensity yet cohesive balance at all once, not a moment wasted with each cut.#JujutsuKaisen#呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/zJBxi3Zzp2 — Lordafi (@Lordafj) February 19, 2021

Episode 19 continues the cliffhanger in which Todo told Yuji that he could become much stronger than his previous Divergent Fist technique had allowed. When the two of them arrive just in time to save Megumi and Maki from Hanami's opening onslaught, Todo steps aside for a second in order to get Yuji to reach this next level of power. Once Yuji succeeds at unleashing a new technique known as Black Flash, Todo then congratulates him as the two then fight on an equal level.

Forming a tag team against Hanami, the two of them dodge their way through Hanami's root attacks while being sure to avoid being hit themselves. There are lots of quick moments in which the two save one another, and it's not long before they match each other's rhythm. It even goes as far as the two of them helping one another dodge Hanami's attack in midair. The fight is far from over, but neither is Yuji and Todo's tag team!

What did you think seeing Yuji and Todo work together like this? How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode overall?