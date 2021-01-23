Jujutsu Kaisen Sees Yuji Get a New Best Friend

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji Itadori get a new best friend with the newest episode! The anime is now making its way through the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc of Gege Akutami's original manga series, and several new faces have been introduced to the anime as part of the Jujutsu Tech school in Kyoto. While this has brought in new faces, there are some major returns as well as Aoi Todo has made his comeback to the anime after making a huge impression in the first cour of the series. Todo now has been let loose in battle, and he's just as wild as one would expect.

Episode 15 of Jujutsu Kaisen introduces Yuji to Todo officially as the two quickly come to blows over the course of the event. But what Yuji didn't expect to come from this fight from this powerful foe was a powerful new ally. As it turns out, Todo and Yuji essentially feel the same way about fighting and women and thus gets Todo to claim they are best friends minutes after meeting one another.

After recognizing Yuji's resilience in taking Todo's powerful punches, he asks Yuji what his type of woman (tying back to the Jennifer Lawrence Easter Egg in a previous episode) is just like he did during his fight with Megumi Fushigoro. But when he hears that Yuji is into the same kind of woman he is, Todo hilariously then has a moment to break into a daydream where he imagines the two of them going to school together. Todo even tries to confess his love to his favorite idol, but she rejects him and Yuji then comforts him.

Following this fantasy scene, Todo then declares the two of them are best friends and even saves Yuji from being assassinated by the other Kyoto team members. But while this is hilarious in its own right, it's clear Todo will help him reach the next level of power as he quickly realizes the faults in Yuji's Divergent Fist technique. It seems that Yuji and Todo really will have a bond as the two of them unite more through fighting.

What did you think of Yuji and Todo becoming best friends? Excited to see more of Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen from now on?