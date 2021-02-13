Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Monstrous New Fight

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting up the next intense fight for the anime series with the cliffhanger from its newest episode! Jujutsu Kaisen's inaugural season has spent this year making its way through the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that pit the students of the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools against one another. While there have been some other motivations behind this competition going in, and while there have been some intense fights between the two teams thus far, the arc is about to get even more intense and treacherous now that a third party has entered the scene.

Episode 18 especially takes things to the next level with its cliffhanger. While Megumi Fushigoro and Noritoshi Kamo had been fighting to defeat one another as part of the competition, soon Mahito leads the named cursed spirits into the area and they block it off with a curtain that's only meant to keep out Satoru Gojo. But things get immediately worse for Megumi when Hanami, whose power we had seen in action prior, is gearing up to face off against the young fighters at the end of the episode.

Hanami had been revealed as one of the powerful named cursed spirits we were introduced to alongside the volcanic Jogo, and we had even previously seen what kind of power it has at its disposal when it had saved Jogo from being killed by Gojo during their first fight. But the newest episode of the series gives us the best look at the cursed spirit yet along with getting its major motives for attacking in the first place.

While Hanami had been using reverse speech before, the newest episode translates things when it directly communicates to Megumi and the others through telepathy. According to Hanami, it's fighting to protect the Earth. It may accept that there are some humans who care for nature, but also claims that their help won't matter. It believes that the Earth needs time without humans to truly recover, and with that statement Hanami prepares for a fight.

What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode? Curious to see how Megumi and the others can fight against Hanami? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!