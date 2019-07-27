Jump Force Leaps To Life With This Amazing Trio Of Gender Bending Cosplayers

Jump Force, regardless of your thoughts on gameplay or the presented story of the game itself, is an ambitious game. Taking a huge amount of characters from different anime series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach, Naruto, and Hunter X Hunter to name a few, the game offers anime fans a huge selection of fighters to add to their roster to overcome the game’s many challenges. To honor the game, and the individual franchises that these characters spawned from, three cosplayers have decided to create some amazing genderbending costumes that shine a new light onto Goku, Luffy, and Naruto!

Instagram User LenoxKnightOfficial shared this spirited trio bringing these anime characters to life in gender bending fashion:

So where are these characters at in their lives right now? Well, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are currently attempting to make their way through Wano Country following their self imposed training two year time skip. The Wano Arc of One Piece has been noted among fans as one of the best arcs in the series so far, both in terms of storytelling and artwork in both the manga and the anime series. While the manga is far ahead of the anime, both are still taking place within the boundaries of the isolationist nation.

In Naruto, the current hokage himself is still attempting to juggle his responsibilites to the village along with his family life as the series currently follows Boruto first and foremost. Meanwhile, Goku is currently on hiatus when it comes to the Dragon Ball Super anime, but his adventures move forward at a steady clip when it comes to the manga. Attempting to defeat the ancient wizard Moro, the saiyan warrior has faced threats that are seemingly more than he can handle with the sorcerer and his posse.

Jump Force is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Fans can currently purchase the Character Pass to enjoy the full slate of DLC fighters for $29.99, or for $3.99 individually. Along with the release of Dragon Ball’s Majin Buu, fans can also look forward to Bleach’s Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow, My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo, Naruto’s Madara Uchiha, and One Piece’s Trafalgar D. Law joining the roster later down the line as part of the DLC as well.