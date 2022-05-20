Jump Victory Carnival 2022 Reveals First Poster

✖

Weekly Shonen Jump is considered to be one of the biggest manga publications released in Japan for good reason, with the regularly released manga collection featuring the likes of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. While the main event for the publication is considered by many to be Jump Festa, which normally takes place close to the end of the year annually, its sister series normally has plenty of announcements for anime fans, and a new poster has arrived hinting at which franchises are set to be featured in this summer event.

Jump Victory Carnival has been making a comeback since it had to take a year off during the coronavirus pandemic, with the event returning last year and shining a spotlight on some of the biggest Shonen franchises. With COVID-19 having numerous adverse effects on anime and manga stories across the board, it's clear that the medium has gained some serious popularity in recent years despite this fact. As there are some major moves for the world of Shonen in 2022, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see some major announcements arrive thanks to the upcoming Jump Victory Carnival set to take place this July.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new poster for Jump Victory Carnival 2022, seeing heroes from Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Demon Slayer, and more standing front and center to help hype the event that is slated to take place in Japan on July 17th:

Jump Victory Carnival 2022 Visual.



Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Venue: Makuhari Messe Hall pic.twitter.com/i8DwYmx57l — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) May 20, 2022

The fall season for anime is set to be one of the biggest in recent memory, with the likes of My Hero Academia, Bleach, and Mob Psycho 100 set to return, as well as Chainsaw Man and Junji Ito's Uzumaki receiving their first anime adaptations. As the medium of anime continues to skyrocket in popularity, which has been proved time and time again thanks to sales figures and viewer demand for anime content, it will be interesting to see what news arrives for hungry anime fans at this year's Jump Victory Carnival.

Are you hyped for the next major Shonen event? Which Shonen series are you most looking forward to seeing return later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.