Jump Victory Carnival Cancelled Due to Pandemic

The anime industry has been hit hard as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of different anime franchises being postponed as a result, numerous anime conventions have felt the pinch of the worldwide pandemic with the latest "casualty" being Jump Victory Carnival. The Shonen Jump inspired convention allows for fans of anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Yu-Gi-OH! and numerous other series that have been brought to life thanks in part to the regularly released publication. With both comic and anime conventions following a similar route, it's certainly no surprise to see Carnival canceled but disappointing none the less.

The Jump Victory Convention is a huge anime gathering that allows both fans, creators, and merchandise sellers to amass in one location to revel in the medium that has only continued to grow as the years pass and the internet connects the world more and more. Shonen Jump hasn't just been responsible for assisting in bringing some of the biggest anime properties into the spotlight for fans of the medium across the globe, but has also sometimes had them unite in crossovers! Jump Force for example is a crossover video game that brings together some of the biggest heroes and villains from Shonen Jump.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the unfortunate news that Jump Victory Convention 2020 would be canceled this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, withthe conventions recognizing that a need for social distancing and avoiding crowds will still be needed over the summer:

Jump Victory Carnival 2020 has been cancelled! "Due to coronavirus outbreak, we Have decided to cancel JVC this year. We apologize for the inconveniences caused to everyone who's been looking forward to this event. We hope you understand."#JVC #JumpVictoryCarnival pic.twitter.com/bbTI2wvYpN — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) May 11, 2020

Shonen Jump has seen numerous delays when it comes to some of its biggest anime franchises, with mangakas being hindered thanks in part to the pandemic. As more delays and cancellations amass, we will be sure to keep you posted on how the pandemic continues to affect the world of anime in both Japan and around the globe.

