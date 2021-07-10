Comic-Con Announces Spooky Junji Ito Panel

While Comic-Con will have plenty of panels dedicated to upcoming projects that will hit North America via Hollywood, the convention will also be diving into a number of projects from the East, with a panel highlighting the latest spooky entry from Junji Ito being recently announced. With fans waiting until next fall to dive into the anime adaptation of Uzumaki, one of Ito's biggest stories that will be making its way to the small screen thanks to a partnership between Adult Swim and Production IG, it's clear that the horror mangaka isn't resting on his laurels when it comes to creating new creatures.

If you're unfamiliar with Sensor, the latest story from the twisted mind of Junji Ito that will be arriving later this summer, Viz Media provided an official description for the spooky tale:

"A woman walks alone at the foot of Mount Sengoku. A man appears, saying he’s been waiting for her and invites her to a nearby village. Surprisingly, the village is covered in hairlike volcanic glass fibers, and all of it shines a bright gold. At night, when the villagers perform their custom of gazing up at the starry sky, countless unidentified flying objects come raining down on them—the opening act for the terror about to occur!"

Viz Media shared the details for the upcoming Junji Ito panel, which won't just be highlighting Sensor, but will also feature the artist live-drawing an original creation from the story, which will surely be delightfully dreadful if any of his past creatures are any indication:

Get ready to be spellbound by watching Junji Ito draw a piece inspired by his upcoming manga, Sensor! Join us at Comic Con @ Home for Drawing the Lines of Terror. Fans will have a chance to win his one-of-a-kind shikishi! Learn more: https://t.co/0fQvzB7FPX pic.twitter.com/7uiDl4xL1r — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 8, 2021

Comic-Con this year will once again be held virtually this summer, following the likes of Anime Expo, Crunchyroll Expo, and many other anime events throughout the era of the coronavirus pandemic. While no details have been revealed as to whether this Junji Ito-centric panel will explore the upcoming Uzumaki series, it is certainly a possibility.

