Viz Media Unleashes Terrifying New Junji Ito Trailer

Junji Ito's Uzumaki is set to be the next big adaptation for the horror mangaka that will land on Cartoon Network's programming block of Adult Swim in the fall of next year, but that isn't stopping the various manga stories created in the master of horror's past from hitting the stands. In the story Sensor, a woman runs into an unbelievably horrific scenario that, much like Ito's other work, takes an idea that has never been thought of before and presents it in one of the most terrifying ways possible as Viz Media has created a new trailer for the release.

If you're unfamiliar with the upcoming spooky manga story set to arrive later this summer, here's the official description for Sensor:

"A woman walks alone at the foot of Mount Sengoku. A man appears, saying he’s been waiting for her and invites her to a nearby village. Surprisingly, the village is covered in hairlike volcanic glass fibers, and all of it shines a bright gold. At night, when the villagers perform their custom of gazing up at the starry sky, countless unidentified flying objects come raining down on them—the opening act for the terror about to occur!"

Viz Media shared the spooky new trailer that dives further into this new terrifying world which sees a woman entering a village that seems to have an incomprehensible problem on its hands and one of the most terrifying monsters of Ito's career revealed to date:

Let your senses tremble as the master of horror, Junji Ito, weaves a terrifying new tale of cosmic fate. pic.twitter.com/MPPu2FVtHN — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 6, 2021

While Uzumaki has pushed back thanks in part to the complications that arose from the coronavirus pandemic to October 2022, another Junji Ito anime has been rumored to be in production, though little to no details have been revealed about which story or stories it will cover. With Ito's catalog of scary stories being released over the years via his manga work, there certainly is plenty of territory to cover when it comes to the work of the horror mangaka that is understandably considered one of the best creators in the world.

Will you be picking up Junji Ito's Sensor when it arrives digitally and in print later this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.