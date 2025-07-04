New Junji Ito Anime to Adapt Legendary Horror Creator’s Works Yet Again

Junji Ito’s legendary horror stories are going to be adapted yet again as a brand new anime has been announced to take on his works, Junji Ito Crimson. Ito has one of the most prolific careers out of anyone in the manga world as his stories have broken through into pop culture for their distinct visuals and ideas. But for one reason or another, his works have not had a lot of luck when it comes to bringing them to life through anime. As some of the adaptations have been marred with very poor receptions upon their respective launches for one reason or another.

Junji Ito Crimson is a brand new anime project announced during Japan Expo 2025, and it was confirmed to be a new anime adapting a selection of works centered on “monsters.” This new project has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this publication, but you can check out the spooky announcement trailer below to get ready for this new take on Junji Ito’s prolific works. A new take that will likely have much better luck than seen with previous attempts.

What to Know for Junji Ito Crimson

Unfortunately very little has been revealed as to what to expect from Junji Ito Crimson. The new anime project has not confirmed its format (whether it’s going to be a series, specials or otherwise), nor have any of the staff or production studios involved been revealed thus far. What has been revealed, however, is that Junji Ito Crimson will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its debut and will feature an opening theme titled “Karasuageha” as performed by Yumi Matsutoya. But considering the response to the most recent Junji Ito adaptation for Uzumaki, fans are definitely going to be curious to see how this is all going to shake out.

Junji Ito’s manga releases have unfortunately had a bad track record when it comes to hitting our screens, but they are still an exciting prospect nonetheless. Each creative team and studio has their own take on Ito’s works, and each attempt is still worthy of your watch because a great adaptation can really take it all to the next level. With this next anime project focusing on his monsters, and the color red motif bringing up thoughts of blood, this one could end up being a major release to keep track of.

