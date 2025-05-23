Horror Master Junji Ito Made Japanese Ambassador (With Manhole Covers)

Junji Ito has spent decades creating some of the biggest, creepiest stories in the manga world. With many of his tales eventually making their way to the screen with anime adaptations, the master of horror isn’t ending his career any time soon. In a recent surprise celebration, Ito has been made an ambassador of his hometown in Japan and the occasion has warranted a hilariously bizarre tribute. Junji Ito manhole covers are now a thing as the horror artist joins Mobile Suit Gundam in having these items placed in the country with some of his fan-favorite characters displayed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Junji Ito took to his official social media account to make the major announcement. Hailing originally from Nakatsugawa City, the horror master shared the following statement as he discussed the new position along with images of the spooky manhole covers, “I, the worthy recipient of this award, have been appointed as a tourism ambassador for my hometown, Nakatsugawa City, and the appointment ceremony was held at Hitomachi Terrace in Nakatsugawa City. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mayor Oguri of Nakatsugawa City, President Sakai of Nakatsu Paper Co., Ltd., and all other related parties.” The two manhole covers, titled “Tomie and Mt. Ena” and “Soichi and Kaede Lake”, are the first of six total covers set to be installed in Nakatsugawa.

Anime Manhole Covers

Production IG

Junji Ito’s spooky creations are only the latest in a line of anime franchises that have received manhole covers. As mentioned earlier, Mobile Suit Gundam has been releasing special covers for years now, with the Pokemon franchise doing the same with some of its most popular pocket monsters. Outside of the anime world, Japan has been forging unique manhole covers with various art pieces for quite some time and will most likely continue to do so in the future.

Ito’s Horrific Future

Unfortunately, there are no revealed plans for any new Junji Ito anime adaptations. Following the controversial release of Toonami’s Uzumaki, many fans are left to wonder if we’ll ever receive an anime series that can truly live up to Ito’s art style. Luckily, there are future projects that are set to adapt the horror artist’s work in the live-action realm.

Fangoria Studios and Through The Lens Entertainment announced last year that they are working on a trilogy of live-action films that will adapt some of Ito’s creepiest stories. So far, the partnership has confirmed that Bloodsucking Darkness and The Mystery of The Haunted House are set to receive western live-action films, though their release dates remain a mystery. The third film has yet to be revealed though there are plenty of campfire stories that would make great fits for a full-length horror film. While anime adaptation’s of Ito’s work have often stumbled, according the fan community, the creepiness and long-staying power of the stories means we’re sure to see far more adaptations in the future.

Want to stay updated on the spookiest creator in the manga realm? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Junji Ito and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.