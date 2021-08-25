Junji Ito's Sensor Debuts First Preview

Over the decades, the master of horror Junji Ito has proved himself to be one of the scariest creators in the world today, creating a number of short stories and long-form manga series that dive into ideas and concepts that readers could never imagine, with his latest work Sensor being no different. Exploring a cosmic horror that is reminiscent of the works of HP Lovecraft, Viz Media has released a brand new preview for the story that is being hailed as one of Ito's scariest stories to date, which is definitely saying something.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of Sensor, Viz Media released an official description of what horror fans can expect from the latest work of the exceptional mangaka responsible for works such as Gyo, Uzumaki, The Enigma of Amigura Fault, and the Hanging Balloons to name a few:

"A woman walks alone at the foot of Mount Sengoku. A man appears, saying he’s been waiting for her and invites her to a nearby village. Surprisingly, the village is covered in hairlike volcanic glass fibers, and all of it shines a bright gold. At night, when the villagers perform their custom of gazing up at the starry sky, countless unidentified flying objects come raining down on them—the opening act for the terror about to occur!"

Viz Media unveiled the newest preview for Ito's latest spooky tale via their Official Twitter Account, giving readers a look into this brand new world of terror that the mangaka has created:

Read a free preview of Sensor: https://t.co/iXero1dAW3 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 21, 2021

While Ito's works have received a number of adaptations in the world of anime and live-action in the past, fans are most looking forward to Toonami's upcoming adaptation of Junji's classic work, Uzumaki, which will see the programming block teaming up with Production IG to create, what many consider to be, the most faithful adaptation of the mangaka's work to date. While the series was delayed to next fall, 2022, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the footage that has been shown so far has only caused fans to get more excited for the story of the creepy town that is dealing with an obsession with spirals.

Will you be picking up Sensor to bask in the spooky glory of Junji Ito? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.