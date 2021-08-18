Horror Fans Are Falling In Love With Junji Ito's Sensor

Junji Ito has 100% earned his place as one of the biggest masters of horror not simply in the worlds of anime and manga, but over all mediums, and his latest manga work, Sensor, is getting a lot of praise from the horror community. With many fans waiting for the anime adaptation of his classic tale Uzumaki, which is set to arrive in the fall of 2022, it's clear that the mangaka isn't slowing his role any time soon as he continues to release new short stories and anthology tales that beautifully make use of his twisted style.

If you're unfamiliar with Sensor, here is the official description:

"A woman walks alone at the foot of Mount Sengoku. A man appears, saying he’s been waiting for her, and invites her to a nearby village. Surprisingly, the village is covered in hairlike volcanic glass fibers, and all of it shines a bright gold. At night, when the villagers perform their custom of gazing up at the starry sky, countless unidentified flying objects come raining down on them—the opening act for the terror about to occur!"

