Horror Fans Are Falling In Love With Junji Ito's Sensor
Junji Ito has 100% earned his place as one of the biggest masters of horror not simply in the worlds of anime and manga, but over all mediums, and his latest manga work, Sensor, is getting a lot of praise from the horror community. With many fans waiting for the anime adaptation of his classic tale Uzumaki, which is set to arrive in the fall of 2022, it's clear that the mangaka isn't slowing his role any time soon as he continues to release new short stories and anthology tales that beautifully make use of his twisted style.
If you're unfamiliar with Sensor, here is the official description:
"A woman walks alone at the foot of Mount Sengoku. A man appears, saying he’s been waiting for her, and invites her to a nearby village. Surprisingly, the village is covered in hairlike volcanic glass fibers, and all of it shines a bright gold. At night, when the villagers perform their custom of gazing up at the starry sky, countless unidentified flying objects come raining down on them—the opening act for the terror about to occur!"
Have you picked up Sensor by Junji Ito? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.
Killer Cosplay To Start Things Off
prevnext
Inspired by Junji Ito’s Sensor, which is easily my new favorite work of his 🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/9epCZEo8Xj— Daddy Cakelegs 🎂 (@phalafelcosplay) August 14, 2021
Welcome To The Family, Son
prevnext
“Did she wander in?— Brain 🌸 (@brains_brainnn) August 16, 2021
Or was she drawn in…?” ✨ -@junjiitofficial #Sensor #horrormanga #junjiito pic.twitter.com/Hog4lqL2fU
Best Work To Date
prevnext
got a chance to read the new Junji Ito book SENSOR today and i'm gonna go ahead and put out there that I think it's his best (original) work since UZUMAKI and I ultimately might even like it more— tres (not on vacation) (@treswritesstuff) August 13, 2021
Spooky Scary
prevnext
So @VIZMedia sent me Junji Ito’s Sensor and I just finished reading it. pic.twitter.com/xMkoe1BGww— Bri Skipping The TVA Company Picnic (@BrichibiTweets) August 18, 2021
The Empty Ito
prevnext
anyways SENSOR feels like Junji Ito's THE EMPTY MAN and in the year 2021 comparing something to that movie is the highest compliment I can pay— tres (not on vacation) (@treswritesstuff) August 13, 2021
Unhinged
prevnext
Read Junji Ito’s new book Sensor today and loved seeing him do some wildly unhinged cosmic horror! 😌 my favorite!— molly ☠️ #Death2Divinity ☠️ (@bearzerky) August 18, 2021
A+ Grotesque Horror
prevnext
The new Junji Ito book, Sensor, is good. It’s a serialized story with an ending, but like Uzumaki it’s also a kind anthology of different related premises. It’s real Lovecraft-y, but there’s some Borges and some King in there too. And one particular A+ grotesque horror set piece— Kole Ross, Smiling Politely (@koleross) August 18, 2021
Amazing
prev
Sensor by Junji Ito was amazing, an outstanding work that had enough questions to keep you going through it, but not enough to fully make you drop it. The ending is unexpected for a Junji story, but it works! Religion plays an interesting plot point that we haven’t seen from Ito.— Dylspunj (@Dylsponge3) August 15, 2021