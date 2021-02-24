Junji Ito Crosses Over With The Simpsons In Disturbing Art

✖

Junji Ito is getting a lot of the spotlight with this year seeing the release of the anime adaptation of Uzumaki making its way to Adult Swim, garnering some seriously creative fan art that artists have been using to celebrate the horror mangaka and one fan specifically merged one of Ito's spookiest tales with the hilarious world of The Simpsons. Though The Simpsons is no stranger to the world of horror, with each year seeing the release of the Treehouse of Horror special around Halloween, putting the Simpson family into some spooky scenarios based on popular movies and television.

The artwork featured here takes everyone's favorite Springfield bartender, Moe, and imagines him in one of Ito's creepiest stories, specifically the story of the "Hanging Balloons". In this bizarre tale, a swarm of giant balloons plagues the world, with each looking like their prospective victim, looking to hang them using the noose that is attached to the bottom of said balloon. When a young girl notices the balloons are attempting to carry away herself and her friends, it's a race for survival as the floating heads hover ominously above their victims and prove that Junji Ito was able to create some truly disturbing stories that horror fans had never seen before.

Reddit User Kulture Shock Tattoo shared this impressive art by Chris Rose that imagines the bartender of Moe's hanging ominously above the ground as one of Junji Ito's terrifying balloons that were constantly searching for victims to hang in the sky alongside them:

The Simpsons is currently on its thirty-second season, having given fans hilarious stories for the past decades. Though there's no news about Junji Ito eventually making a cameo on the show, stranger celebrities have appeared in the past and we could certainly see the horror mangaka, or at least his work, appearing as a part of a future Treehouse of Horror. Ito himself has been no stranger to physically appearing in certain pieces of pop culture, with him recently making an appearance in Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.

What do you think of this hilariously disturbing crossover art? What is your favorite episode of The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror?