Junji Ito's Uzumaki Promises Big Update Next Week

Junji Ito's Uzumaki looks to be one of the spookiest and most accurate adaptations of the master of horror's works to date, with Cartoon Network's Toonami being fairly tight-lipped about when we can expect the mini-series to land later this year, but it seems as though this might be changing as the series has announced on social media that an update is coming. With the series focusing on a town that is plagued by a nightmarish obsession with spirals, it will be presented in black and white with a trailer that went a long way to send shivers down viewers' spines.

Uzumaki first arrived as a manga series in 1998, largely touted as one of Junji Ito's best and most terrifying stories as it employed a number of scary, mind-bending creatures that had never been seen before. Though the upcoming adaptation of this Junji Ito story isn't the first time that his works have been brought to the world of anime, it certainly seems like one of the most faithful to the mangaka's past work. Surprisingly enough, the early 2000s saw a live-action adaptation of Uzumaki arrive in Japan as a feature-length film but hasn't gained the attention of horror fans following its release.

Uzumaki's Official Twitter Account shared with anime fans that the Adult Swim adaptation will be providing a big update regarding the series next week, which could potentially be either a new trailer for the animated series or a specific release date or both:

Thank you for your patience. We will have something to share with you next week. — UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) June 12, 2021

Uzumaki apparently isn't the only anime adaptation that is coming down the pike from the world of Junji Ito, as another anime series is reportedly also in the works though details regarding this upcoming television show are few and far between at this point. While Ito does have a number of long-form stories that would definitely work well as anime series, the horror mangaka has a huge stable of short stories that have yet to make their way to the world of anime.

Do you think we'll learn when Uzumaki will arrive on Adult Swim later this year? What other Junji Ito stories do you want to see animated? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of scary stories.