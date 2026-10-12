Kagurabachi Confirms End Date for Anime World Tour With Final Stops Revealed

Kagurabachi has been in the midst of a world tour where the anime has been sharing the first episode before anywhere else, and now a date has been set for its grand finale with the final stops on the tour revealed. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi manga is now celebrating its 3rd anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s going to go all out with the highly anticipated release of its upcoming anime adaptation next year.

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Kagurabachi has been on a world tour for the past few months across major events and countries where lucky fans in attendance had been treated to the early premiere of the anime’s very first episode. But as one of the major updates shared during Shueisha’s latest Jump Press livestream this week, Kagurabachi has now confirmed that it’s going to round out the World Tour with a few more stops before it ends in Japan next March.

Kagurabachi World Tour to End in Japan March 2027

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As detailed via press release, the Kagurabachi World Tour is expanding with a Part 3 that will take it to some big new locations over the rest of the year with planned stops at AFA Singapore on November 29th, a stop over in Seoul planned for December 6th, and a stop at CCXP Brazil with no date or time confirmed for it thus far. The tour has been going across multiple countries and events since it kicked off earlier this July, and will be wrapping up with some huge plans for its own world premiere screening when it finally comes back to Japan.

The finale for the Kagurabachi World Tour Event will be taking place on Thursday, March 25 in Japan, and will not only feature the world premiere of the first full episode (instead of just 20 minutes as seen with the other stops) but the second episode as well. It’s also teased that members of the production staff and voice cast will also be in attendance for this grand finale, and that makes a ton of sense considering the actual premiere of the anime series will be coming soon after some time in April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule.

When Does Kagurabachi’s Anime Come Out?

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi is now scheduled for a release sometime in April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. While no concrete release date has been announced for the series as of this time, it has been confirmed to be streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan when it hits. The anime will be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic (who provided a special illustration for the manga’s third anniversary you can check out above) with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs, but there are still many secrets being kept about how the new series has been coming along thus far.

Kagurabachi will be revealing even more soon enough as not only can fans look forward to more of this world tour, but the franchise has been confirmed to be one of the many titles with something to showcase as part of Jump Festa 2027 later this December. This would likely be the best time for a major update for the anime outside of the coming world tour stops, so hopefully we’ll get something big then. Are you going to try and make it to one of these final Kagurabachi world tour stops? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!