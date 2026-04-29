Kagurabachi Is Going on a World Tour for New Anime Premiere

Kagurabachi is finally setting up to debut its own anime adaptation next year, and Shonen Jump is going all out for the occasion with a world tour planned for the premiere of its first episode. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2023, and fans have been asking for it to get an anime adaptation ever since. That hype has been met with an equally as huge announcement for the new anime, and Shueisha is going all out for what could be their next massive hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kagurabachi has announced that it will be making its official anime debut in 2027, but it seems that fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see the new series in action. Shueisha has also revealed that the anime will be going on a “Kagurabachi World Tour” beginning later this Summer that will showcase the first footage of the premiere episode before it all culminates in the world premiere of the anime in Japan next year. So it’s going to be a pretty big deal.

Kagurabachi Anime Announces World Tour for Premiere

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

While concrete dates and venues for the Kagurabachi World Tour have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing, it will kick off with special events later this Summer. This world tour will feature preview screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 of the anime, and wrap up with the full premiere of the episode in Japan next Spring ahead of the anime’s full broadcast debut. So interested fans hoping to check it out early are really going to need to keep an eye out for when the tour might be coming to their region.

For everyone else, it won’t be too long until we get to see Kagurabachi in action. The anime has been confirmed for a release in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. A concrete premiere date for the series has yet to be announced as of this time, nor have its international streaming plans been revealed either. Tetsuya Takeuchi will be directing the new anime for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. Future additions to the staff will be revealed at a later date.

Kagurabachi Voice Star Reacts to Joining New Anime

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Taihi Kimura has been confirmed as the first member of the Kagurabachi voice cast, and shared his excitement over bringing the series to life, “I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to voice the protagonist of Kagurabachi—an incredible series loved by fans all over the world. A katana is forged and refined through the art of ‘tanren,’ gaining its ultimate strength through the repeated folding of steel. Chihiro is a quiet young man, but deep in his heart he carries a conviction as unyielding as a sword. I’m going to give this role my absolute all and pour my heart and soul into it so that Chihiro’s unwavering resolve truly resonates with everyone.”

Kagurabachi has been highly requested since it made its debut, but it began ironically. It was something that fans seemed to latch onto as a joke as it originally seemed like it was going to be very edgy and overtly series, but soon gave way to a series that fans loved to see it unfold through everything we’ve seen thus far. Now even more fans will see why the manga’s been such a hit.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!