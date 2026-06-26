Kagurabachi Announces Release Window And Where You Can Stream It

For years, one of the biggest manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump has been Kagurabachi, which is all the more surprising as the story of revenge didn’t have an anime adaptation to back it up. Luckily, this fact is about to change as the sword-slinging series is preparing to make landfall on the small screen. Not only has the streaming service been confirmed, but the long-awaited anime series has been given a release window for when we can expect it to arrive. With next month seeing the first episode of Kagurabachi being aired in North America, now is the time to get on board with the next big thing.

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Kagurabachi has announced that it will kick off its anime adaptation in April 2027, with none other than Crunchyroll set to stream the series in the new year. Before the series officially lands next year, the anime is doing a world tour to give fans a chance to check out the story of Chihiro Rokuhira. To start, the premiere will arrive next month at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California, and will then plan to hit conventions such as Japan Expo, AnimagiC, Otako, and Anime NYC. Alongside the big news, the series also revealed a new look at character Togo Shiba, who will be voiced by longtime voice actor Katsuyuki Konishi (Demon Slayer, Bleach, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure). You can check out the latest trailer below.

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Ready Your Swords For Kagurabachi

CyPic

For those who might not know, the highly anticipated anime will be brought to life by the production house known as CyPic. While the studio might not be as well known as the likes of Toei Animation and Studio MAPPA, it has made some critically acclaimed television series in recent years. To date, CyPic has made the likes of The Summer Hikaru Died, Umamusum: Cinderella Gray, and Apocalypse Hotel, to name a few. The animation for many of these anime adaptations has been well regarded by critics and fans alike, so seeing the studio receive the keys to this kingdom makes sense.

To date, the manga series from creator Takeru Hokazono is continuing to release new chapters weekly, unveiling quite a few surprises when it comes to Chihiro’s bloody tale. Unfortunately, recent news landed that threw many Kagurabachi readers for a loop. Due to health issues that Hokazono is struggling with, the Shonen Jump manga will not release new chapters for July, taking a month-long break before returning this August. Alongside the hiatus announcement, Shueisha shared a message with fans to explain the break.

“Starting from Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31, on sale Monday, June 29, Kagurabachi will go on hiatus. While Mr. Hokazono had intended to continue writing, after repeated discussions, we have decided that he will take a certain period of rest in order to deliver the work in a stable form going forward.”

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