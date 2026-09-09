Kagurabachi to Expand World Tour With More Early Anime Premieres

There is probably no anime adaptation more hyped than Kagurabachi in the past few years, as fans have been wishing to see this shonen manga come to life even before its first chapter hit shelves more than three years ago. As the manga continued to grow, the anime adaptation was finally announced, and it will be coming in April 2027 by Cypic. While fans were concerned about whether Cypic was the right choice, as they wanted a perfect adaptation for Kagurabachi, the studio has already shown its confidence in the anime with early premieres beginning this summer as part of a world tour.

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Fans who saw the first episode at these events have had only positive things to say, and now, to add even more confidence to the project, another world tour has been announced. On September 8, 2026, the official Kagurabachi anime account announced that the world tour had been expanded to cover five continents. The early details of the second world tour confirmed that its first stop will be at Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg on September 26, followed by its second visit to PAX Aus in Melbourne on October 11. Meanwhile, the latest statement also confirmed that additional details will be announced in the fall of this year.

Kagurabachi Expands World Tour With Two More Stops

We're excited to announce the start of the second part of the Kagurabachi Anime World Tour!



Due to the overwhelming response from fans around the world, the World Tour has expanded to cover five continents!



For the second part, we'll be stopping in Johannesburg and Melbourne!… pic.twitter.com/lKbQqvuqBC — KAGURABACHI Anime Official (@kb_anime_en) September 8, 2026

With the second world tour expanding into Africa and Australia, the series will arrive in Japan for its fifth continent, covering Asia as the final visit of the three-part world tour. Details for the final world tour will arrive in the fall of this year. Even though the details have not yet been confirmed, the final world tour could take place in December 2026. This would create a perfect three-month gap until the anime finally premieres worldwide, revealing what exactly has been going on with the production of this epic anime. However, what has been depicted so far, along with fans’ reactions, suggests that the first episode elevates the source material, delivering the physicality and action that fans expected from the anime.

For fans who want to get an idea of how Kagurabachi could actually appear visually, there is one anime currently airing by Cypic, The World Is Dancing, which has proven to be a visual masterpiece from its very first episode, with fluid motion that perfectly presents the visual dance narrative that the manga has always wanted to provide. While this makes the anime look geared toward a strong adaptation, what truly solidifies it is the production team behind the series. The leading director for the anime is Tetsuya Takeuchi, who is known for working on great projects and epic fights, such as Gaara and Rock Lee, while his recent work includes the fight between Yuji and Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Meanwhile, Tetsuya has also served as a director on great anime, including the breakout hit of 2023, Heavenly Delusion. This has positioned the anime for more than just success, and with the latest news stating that the studio is confident enough to expand its world tour across three more continents with two additional world tour plans, this more than confirms that Kagurabachi is aiming to become one of the best shonen anime of 2027, something fans have expected, and that might even exceed expectations when it finally arrives in spring next year.