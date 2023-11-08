Kagurabachi Cliffhanger Introduces New Enchanted Blade

Kagurabachi is working its way through its first real introductory arc as fans learn more about the world of the manga, and the final moments from the newest chapter has introduced the power of a new Enchanted Blade, Cloud Gouger! Kagurabachi took off to massive success around the world with manga fans before the debut of its first chapter, and each new chapter ever since have steadily been putting the pieces together of this world around its hero, Chihiro Rokuhira. After revealing that his main mission was to track down stolen Enchanted Blades, he's now come across his first real one in battle.

Kagurabachi's manga previously revealed that the reason Chihiro has been hunting after sorcerers in the first place was because of a group that killed his father and stole the Enchanted Blades that his father had made. After coming face to face with a sorcerer assassin in the previous chapters, he finally got on the hook for his first real fight with an Enchanted Blade, and it's clear that this other fighter is going to be his first real test of power in the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: What Is Cloud Gouger?

Kagurabachi Chapter 8 picks up after the fallout of Chihiro's fight with sorcerer assassins, and it was teased that the one behind it all would be too much of a threat for Chihiro to take on at his current level of skill. The chapter introduces a dangerous new assassin who quickly takes out the previous threats to Chihiro and attacks Cafe Haru Haru. Upon clashing swords, the assassin quickly reveals that his blade is actually the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade that Chihiro had been clued in about before.

It turns out the assassin is actually the Sojo that Chihiro had been warned about before, and Sojo had made his move because he wanted to see what it would be like when two Enchanted Blades clash in a fight. As the chapter comes to an end, but Chihiro and Sojo activate the power of their respective swords as it's soon become clear that this will be Chihiro's first real fight in the series. Now it's just a matter of seeing how it goes from here.

