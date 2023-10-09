Kagurabachi Explains the Power of Its Enchanted Blades

Kagurabachi's newest chapter has kicked off Chihiro Rokuhira's first real fight in the series, and with it has explained how the power of the mysterious Enchanted Blades actually work! Kagurabachi has quickly become a massive hit with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with less than five chapters under its belt as of the time of its writing, and has been spending its first few chapters establishing Chihiro and his real story driving the series forward. And as of the newest chapter of the series, Chihiro has gotten into a fight against an opponent who's on the same level.

Kagurabachi previously revealed that Chihiro's goal for the story is to reclaim the Enchanted Blades his father once crafted, but had been stolen after his father was killed. He's been seeking the sorcerers with any kind of connection to these mysterious weapons, and the previous chapter of the series brought him his first real clue with the tease of Chihiro's first big fight in the manga. As this fight begins, there's also an explanation of the series' power system overall.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: What are the Enchanted Blades?

Kagurabachi Chapter 4 picks up shortly after Chihiro begins to fight against this new sorcerer enemy that's been chasing after Char. It's not only revealed through the fight that Chihiro uses a form of sorcery with his own sword, but it's based in spirit energy. It's basically a life force that exists within each being, and the Enchanted Blade takes this spirit energy and amplifies it within its user. It becomes so strong and concentrated that it's whipped into a new form and takes a shape.

The goldfish seen with Chihiro's blade is teased to be "a mass of energy far greater than what a sorcerer can muster alone" and it even differs from the sorcerer's own use of spirit energy as the Enchanted Blade uses spirit energy itself rather than creates objects from spirit energy outside the body. It's teased to be an evolved version of standard sorcery, and that could be something we see fleshed out into bigger and more explosive abilities as we see more of the Enchanted Blades in future chapters.

