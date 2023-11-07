Kagurabachi Unveils New Color Spread

Kagurabachi's manga has been taking over Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in just the last few weeks since it's been out, and the manga is expanding with one of its first color spreads outside of the manga series itself! Takeru Hokazono's original manga series has been breaking wild records even before the first chapter officially debuted with the magazine, and over the last few weeks since its debut has only gotten bigger. This includes a massive online presence with fans, and now the series is gearing up to interact with fans directly in a whole new way as it cements its place with Shonen Jump.

Kagurabachi has officially opened its social media account with X (formerly known as Twitter), and to celebrate has shared the spread that was released alongside Chapter 8's release of the series. As Kagurabachi continues to get larger as the weeks roll on, and potentially grows an even bigger fanbase online, the manga series is likely going to be one of the most sought after online presences as fans are eager to see what could be coming next in future chapters.

How to Read Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in September, and had one of the most eye-opening new manga debuts of the last few years. Sparking an immediate interest online with fans ahead of the debut of the first chapter, something about it had struck a chord with manga fans. Imagining an anime debut, video games, and more long before it even started off its manga, Kagurabachi has been running strong with fans ever since.

Kagurabachi is now eight chapters into its run with Shonen Jump thus far, but now is the time that is very crucial for a new series with the magazine. This is about the time where it's really do or die for a potential future with Shonen Jump as if the series falls off in popularity, then it won't be running for too much longer. But if the series keeps up this same level of hype as it has been running with since before it even began, Kagurabachi has a bright future.

