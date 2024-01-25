Kagurabachi Announces New Arc

Kagurabachi has proven itself to be one of manga's must-see series. Following its debut in September 2023, the fantasy series has blown up thanks to social media. What started as a joke helped turn Kagurabachi into manga royalty, and now the series is gearing up for its next arc.

The update comes courtesy of Kagurabachi's most recent chapter. It was there fans learned the manga is ready to kickstart its third arc. At this time, we have no word on what this next arc will look like, but you can bet artist Hokazono Takeru has something up their sleeves.

Here’s a sneak peek of Hokazono-sensei’s desk!

He tackles a lot of work in two days while replenishing with sweet treats! pic.twitter.com/CP6nPxhpz9 — カグラバチ公式 (@kagurabachi_x) January 24, 2024

Of course, Kagurabachi is prepping a celebration for the event. When its new arc begins on February 5th, Kagurabachi will get a special color page. The gift is also meant to honor the release of the manga's first volume. Japanese readers will be able to buy the Kagurabachi volume soon, so hopefully it will head stateside before long.

If you are not caught up with Kagurabachi, now is the time to get familiar. Takeru's hit series has two arcs to its name at present. Following its introductory arc, Kagurabachi showed off its action potential with an arc involving Sojo. Soon, Chihiro Rokuhira will bring that fight to a close, and Kagurabachi will be free to move forward.

Want to know more about the series? No sweat! You can check out the official synopsis for Kagurabachi below before checking it out:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

What do you think about this Kagurabachi update? Are you keeping up with the new hit series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!