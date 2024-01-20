Kagurabachi Manga Volume 1 Cover Art Revealed

Kagurabachi's manga had one of the most memorable debuts with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in recent memory, and now the manga's getting ready to take over shelves with the debut of the cover art with its debut volume! Takeru Hokazono's new Kagurabachi series made its debut with Shonen Jump late last year, and was going viral with fans around the world before the manga's first chapter even released. The weeks and months since have not seen the series reach those same peaks, but now the manga is tapping into that fervor once more with its new cover art.

Kagurabachi has been working its way through its first major arc with the latest chapters of the series, and the manga is readying for Chihiro's final fight against another user of an Enchanted Blade. But as the manga nears the end of its first major arc, it's time for it to start making its way through shelves in Japan beginning on February 2nd. To celebrate, the official social media account for the Kagurabachi manga shared a look at its Volume 1 cover and you can check out Chihiro in action below.

How to Read Kagurabachi

Beginning its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Fall, Kagurabachi is now sixteen chapters into its run with a new chapter hitting later this week. It's yet to be revealed whether or not the series is in any danger of a potential cancellation, but now is usually the time that there's a sign that the end is prematurely happening as the series might quickly start wrapping up its story. Seeing as how Chihiro's now in his final fight against Sojo (which is said to have lasted mere seconds), this could go one way or the other.

If you wanted to check out Kagurabachi itself, you can now find the manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service. The three most recent chapters are available for free, so fans can quickly catch up with current events before the series sets up what's coming next, or potentially setting up for a premature ending depending on how the response to the series has been so far in Japan.

