Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Joins Viz Media's Manga Vault

If you've been looking for a good rom-com to read, stop what you're doing! It seems the team at Viz Media has heard your plea and decided to bring one of Shueisha's best romances to its service. After all, Kaguya-sama: Love is War has joined the publisher's digital vault, so you can read up on it ASAP.

"Kaguya-sama: Love is War has been added to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Become a member and get access to all 221 chapters right now," the service shared over on Twitter.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War has been added to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Become a member and get access to all 221 Chapters right now! https://t.co/P0PamylUmy pic.twitter.com/2UqzRu48jJ — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 10, 2022

For fans, this addition is a big win, and it shows how Shonen Jump is expanding its collection online. For stateside readers, Viz Media has a number of big hits in its digital vault for netizens to browse. For under $15 USD a year, you can get unlimited access to current and backlog manga series published under Shueisha through Viz Media. You can even read new chapters from ongoing series without any sort of subscription! And for those who do pay up, well – they read up on all of Kaguya-sama: Love is War right now.

For those unfamiliar with the slick of life rom-com, Kaguya-sama: Love is War began under Aka Akasaka in May 2015. The series, which is now published in Weekly Young Jump, follows a group of students who attend an elite high school in Japan. Its love interests, Miyuki and Kaguya, have feelings for one another but refuse to be the first to confess. As such, they wage wars and concoct schemes in the hopes of forcing the other to confess first. So as you can imagine, things get wild for the student council leads rather quickly!

What do you think about this latest vault addition? Have you thought of checking out the manga for Kaguya-sama: Love is War?