Kaguya-sama: Love is War Cosplay Shows Off Kaguya's Cutest Makeover

One adorable Kaguya-sama: Love is War cosplay is showcasing one of Kaguya Shinomiya's most notable makeovers in the anime so far! Aka Akasaka's original manga series has been one of the more notable romantic comedy releases in the last few years, and has only gotten bigger thanks to the success of its official anime adaptations. With two successful seasons under its belt and a third currently airing this Spring, it's clear that there are no signs of slowing down for this fan favorite franchise just yet. It's hard to deny the appeal of seeing its two central protagonists romantically challenging one another for dominance.

At the center of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is the titular Kaguya and her romantic interest, Miyuki Shirogane. While the two of them have romantic feelings for one another, neither of them can confess unless they lose the dominant hand in their future relationship. This blend of misunderstandings and more has led to quite a few hilarious moments over the anime so far, and one of these happens early on as both Kaguya and Miyuki try on some cat ears (much to the secret delight of one another). Now artist @agus.laurentti has brought Kaguya's cat eared look to life on Instagram with some spot on cosplay! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War for yourself, you can now find all three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. The third season, titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, is now airing episodes weekly as part of the Spring season too, and Crunchyroll begins to tease the new season as such, "Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane."

The third season's description continues as such, "While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

