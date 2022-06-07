Kaguya-sama: Love is War Fan Highlights Season 3 With Chika Cosplay

✖

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is nearing the end of its third season run, and one awesome cosplay is honoring the anime's episodes so far with a fun new take on Chika Fujiwara. The third season of the series has been one of the main pillars of the Spring 2022 anime schedule as it was one of the major series fans were ready to see make a comeback, and it has been following through on its promise by furthering the connections between the titular Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane with each new episode. But all the while Chika has been floating around adding to all of it as well.

Chika has been one of the central pillars of the series as while the romantic developments happen around her, she continues to provide a chaotic energy that often throws Kaguya or Miyuki's plans into disarray. As the series continues towards bringing this duo even more together, Chika will continue throwing more wrenches into the equation for sure. To celebrate Chika's place in the series, artist @seracoss has shared some awesome cosplay of the heroine on Instagram! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War for yourself, you can now find all three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. The third season, titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, is now airing episodes weekly as part of the Spring season, and Crunchyroll begins to tease the new season as such, "Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane."

The third season's description continues as such, "While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

What do you think? How are you liking Kaguya-sama: Love is War's third season so far? What are you hoping to see before it ends its run?