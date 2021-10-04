Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Will Reportedly Start Final Arc Soon

When it comes to rom-coms, few series in anime are more popular than Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. The slice-of-life comedy took over the fandom when its first season debuted back in 2019, and its hype has only grown. But if a new rumor is true, it seems like Kaguya-sama: Love Is War might be ending before much longer.

The rumor has made its way online courtesy of bigger pages like MangaMoguraRE. It was there fans were told the hit manga by Aka Akasaka will likely take on its final arc soon. The exact rumor suggests the manga will kickstart the final arc at the end of October when one of its next chapters goes live.

At this point, no official word has been given on the rumor. Weekly Young Jump has said nothing about the report, so fans will have to wait until the magazine brings out one of its next issues.

For those unfamiliar with Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, the series debuted under Shueisha in May 2015 before it was moved to a new magazine the following year. With 23 volumes under its belt, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War has sold at least 15 million copies to date, and fans have fallen for its eclectic leads. A-1 Pictures helped boost their popularity with its anime adaptation a few years back, and season two continued in 2020 as a third season is in the works right now.

If you want to know more about Kaguya-sama: Love Is War have no fear! You can find the anime’s official synopsis down below:

“From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can’t be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of “How to get the other to confess their love first.” This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love.”

