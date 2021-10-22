Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Sets 2022 Release With New Trailer, Poster

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has set its release next year for Season 3 of the anime series with a special poster and promotional teaser! The second season of Aka Akasaka’s original manga series turned anime was one of the best received sequel seasons we had seen in 2020, and the final moments of the season had teased that a third was currently in the works. Luckily, it was confirmed later that year that a third season of the series is definitely on the way. Now we have gotten our best look at this new season yet.

The official website and Twitter account for the series has revealed that Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 will be officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- and confirmed that the new episodes will be slated to air next April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule. Not only that, but we got our best look at the new season yet with not only a special teaser visual celebrating the news, but a special promotional teaser video that’s basically an entire segment all on its own adapting Chapter 110 of the original manga. It’s unfortunately only available in Japanese, however. You can check out both below:

Along with confirming the April 2022 release window for the new episodes, Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- will be featuring a returning staff and cast. This means director Mamoru Hatekeyama returns to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

Potential new characters, episode count, and concrete release date details have yet to be revealed for the third season as of yet, but now fans know when they’ll need to be ready to check out the new episodes. If you wanted to catch up with Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s first two seasons so far, you can find it now streaming with Funimation. But what do you think of these first looks at Season 3? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!